Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 71,603 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,603 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Shares of VSTO opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $886.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.28. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

