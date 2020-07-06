Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RE. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.90.

RE stock opened at $200.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.24.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at $50,141,324.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,239 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,862,000 after acquiring an additional 271,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,291,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,472,000 after acquiring an additional 432,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,484,000 after acquiring an additional 340,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 45,035 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

