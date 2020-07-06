Piper Sandler Lowers Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Neutral

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

FSLY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fastly from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Fastly from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $81.42 on Monday. Fastly has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,529.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $156,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,803 shares of company stock worth $7,550,450. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastly by 285.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12,226.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,613 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fastly by 704,498.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,810,000 after buying an additional 1,359,682 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $7,654,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 134.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 583,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 334,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

