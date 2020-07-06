Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,798 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,067 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 52.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 162.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 282,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 174,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $18.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.