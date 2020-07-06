Financial Analysis: Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) versus Cheetah Mobile (NASDAQ:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synopsys has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile -14.45% 2.08% 1.48% Synopsys 13.96% 11.53% 7.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Synopsys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cheetah Mobile and Synopsys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 1 0 0 0 1.00 Synopsys 0 0 13 0 3.00

Cheetah Mobile currently has a consensus target price of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 68.60%. Synopsys has a consensus target price of $190.54, indicating a potential downside of 3.56%. Given Cheetah Mobile’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cheetah Mobile is more favorable than Synopsys.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Synopsys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $515.34 million 0.48 -$45.10 million $0.21 8.19 Synopsys $3.36 billion 8.85 $532.37 million $3.45 57.27

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile. Cheetah Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synopsys beats Cheetah Mobile on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. Its utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet. In addition, the company offers Live.me, a live video streaming application; and Cheez, an interactive short video application. Further, it provides mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Tap Tap Fish, and Tap Tap Dash; and Cheetah Voicepod, an AI-based smart speaker. Additionally, the company offers mobile advertising platform; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; and cloud-based data analytics engines, as well as mobile advertising, and Web and mobile games publisher services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also offers intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it provides logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company offers Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it provides testing tools, services, and programs, which include security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate defects in the software development lifecycle; manufacturing solutions for semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional and other services. Synopsys, Inc. has collaboration with Palma Ceia SemiDesign, Inc. to provide ready-to-use NB-IoT solution. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

