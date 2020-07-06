First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUSE. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

BUSE opened at $17.73 on Friday. First Busey has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.14.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $96.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $91,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,658.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 4,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $60,871.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Busey by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,687,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after purchasing an additional 50,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Busey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Busey by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in First Busey by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 430,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

