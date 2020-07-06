First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. BidaskClub cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.13 per share, for a total transaction of $68,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,791 shares in the company, valued at $914,376.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $46,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $260,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

