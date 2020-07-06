Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

FLS opened at $28.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Flowserve by 2,062.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Flowserve by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 1,746.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

