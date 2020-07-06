Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 3,793 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,691 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,157,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,038 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,375 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $206.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $208.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

