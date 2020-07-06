Fulton Bank N. A. Acquires 2,457 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,438. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

COST opened at $305.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

