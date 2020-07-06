Fulton Bank N. A. Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 243.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.11.

NYSE STZ opened at $185.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,032.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.59. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

