Fulton Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $344,681,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,374.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,444,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,873 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,145,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,389,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,019,000 after buying an additional 1,140,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,681,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 912,661 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Shares of CM opened at $67.09 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $1.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.