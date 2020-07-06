Fulton Bank N. A. Has $2.34 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW opened at $135.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $138.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.