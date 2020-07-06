Fulton Bank N. A. Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulton Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

