Fulton Bank N. A. Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock opened at $137.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,952. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

