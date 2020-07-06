Fulton Bank N. A. Purchases 134 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $93.16 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

