Fulton Bank N. A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 69,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 156,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 147,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.10. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.13.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

