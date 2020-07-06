Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 11,884 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fulton Bank N. A. lessened its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,812 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,981 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 42,414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,315,000 after buying an additional 7,550,274 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.6% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

