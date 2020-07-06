Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 354 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reduced their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $119.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

