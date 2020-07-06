Goldman Sachs Group Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $322.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $286.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Broadcom stock opened at $315.47 on Monday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,411 shares of company stock worth $78,280,448 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after acquiring an additional 508,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after acquiring an additional 651,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

