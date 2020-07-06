Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,884 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.