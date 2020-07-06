Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,976 Shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 227.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $17.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

