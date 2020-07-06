Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,626 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 163,416 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in News by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in News by 143.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,919 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in News by 19.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 443,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 73,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.47. News Corp has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

