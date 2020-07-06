Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 458,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 315,450 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 254,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 207,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,299,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,756 shares in the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $70.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.25. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

