Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,039 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 381.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE NLSN opened at $14.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.24. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.