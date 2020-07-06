Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 427,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 201,701 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 564,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 105,457 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 15.3% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 651,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 86,451 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSE stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock New York Insured Municipal

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

