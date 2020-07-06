Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Stratasys worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $11,918,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 350.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 121,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 94,766 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 417,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 88,471 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 73,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 313,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $852.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.56. Stratasys Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $132.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

