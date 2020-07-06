Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 36,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 9.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $22.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.