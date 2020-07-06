Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 57,023 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,023 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1,417.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLF opened at $46.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.01. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.96.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

