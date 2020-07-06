Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 93,541 Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 599,378 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 93,541 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Iamgold Corp has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iamgold Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Iamgold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

