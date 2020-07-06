Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Repligen by 497.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,710,000 after buying an additional 816,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $44,088,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at $45,705,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Repligen by 118,477.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 299,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 243,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 18,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,154,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,450,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,567.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,152 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $126.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 281.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

