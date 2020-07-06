Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,410,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

