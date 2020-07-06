Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Hexcel by 74.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

