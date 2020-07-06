HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,116 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Godaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $4,590,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $71.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $265,785.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,408,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,263,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,159 shares of company stock worth $15,553,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

