HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 105,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

FV stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $34.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40.

