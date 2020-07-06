HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 675.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,054,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,149,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,555,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $35,094,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $155,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,861 in the last ninety days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEGA opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average of $84.89.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.63.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

