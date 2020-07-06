HighTower Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 125.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lumentum from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.21.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,373. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.