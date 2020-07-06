HighTower Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 366.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Cheesecake Factory worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAKE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 44.53%. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

