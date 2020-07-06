ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives $85.67 Average PT from Analysts

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICFI. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICFI stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. ICF International has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.26.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. ICF International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $358.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

In related news, Director Randall Mehl purchased 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.38 per share, with a total value of $209,520.00. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.