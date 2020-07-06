Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of INFY opened at $9.92 on Monday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

