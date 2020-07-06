ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,655 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 164.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,042,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,819,000 after buying an additional 2,512,282 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,599,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,526,000 after buying an additional 2,503,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,328,000 after buying an additional 1,287,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,293,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING opened at $7.13 on Monday. ING Groep NV has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

