Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 177.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

