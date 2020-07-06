Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lessened by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $252.19 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $254.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.04 and a 200-day moving average of $217.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

