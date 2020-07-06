iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,000.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $61.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

