Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KIM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point cut Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

KIM opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,537,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 581,845 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 333,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 419,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 550,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

