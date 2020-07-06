Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 93.2% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 26,567 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kohl’s by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 124,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kohl’s by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $4,573,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cleveland Research cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.