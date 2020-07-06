L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa cut its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,132 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the first quarter worth about $5,350,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 66.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 125.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

NYSE LHX opened at $172.00 on Monday. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.85.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin acquired 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,823.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at $138,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.