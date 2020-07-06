LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LCII. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CL King upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

NYSE:LCII opened at $114.46 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average is $96.19.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $659.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,414.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,973,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 448,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in LCI Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.