Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 618,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,223,000 after purchasing an additional 230,915 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LM opened at $49.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a 52-week low of $33.99 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.81 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

In other Legg Mason news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 223,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $11,171,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,644,839.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 207,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,973,296 shares of company stock valued at $98,505,215. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

