LEOcoin Price Reaches $0.0548 on Top Exchanges (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $82,363.42 and $798.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,198.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.02 or 0.02544052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.81 or 0.02487465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00463200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00691556 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00063035 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00580251 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

